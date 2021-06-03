The Donlon Report: Are cryptocurrencies fueling hack attacks?; 12-year-old in court after Florida shootout

In an interview with NewsNation, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the NIH had to take grantees’ word for it that research they supported was within the scope of a $600,000 grant, but questions remain over whether COVID-19 later emerged from that same lab.

Also, like cash, Bitcoin is untraceable, but unlike paper money it’s instantly transferable anywhere in the world. Former hacker for the National Security Agency David Kennedy explains why ransomware attacks seem to be more common and ask for increasingly large payments in the form of cryptocurrency.

Plus, the NFL now says it will pay players with concussion-related brain injuries in a “race-neutral way” after some Black former players charged they had different standards than whites. Northwestern University law professor Andrew Stoltman explains how the league is divvying up $850 million to former players with long-term brain injuries.

Finally, a 12-year-old boy who was involved in a 90-minute Bonnie and Clyde-style shootout with Florida deputies appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday. Sheriff Mike Chitwood gives the latest on the case.