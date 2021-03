(The Donlon Report) — Arizona Cardinals Coach Jen Welter joined The Donlon Report Friday to discuss the difference in men versus women’s accommodations at the NCAA basketball tournaments.

She also discussed her experiences as the first female coach for the NFL and her perspective on transgender athletes.

Watch Jen Welter on The Donlon Report in the player above.

Watch “The Donlon Report” weeknights at 7/6c on NewsNation.