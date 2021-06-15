The Donlon Report: Arizona prepares gas chamber for executions; Best and worst outcomes of the Biden-Putin summit

President Biden is leaving the door open to working with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but will he play ball — and what’s on the line? Former Naval intelligence officer John Jordan lays out the best and worst scenarios for Biden.

Plus, U.S. Olympian and American record holder in the 1,500 and 5,000-meter sprint, Shelby Houilhan is now banned from the Tokyo Olympics. But she’s saying it’s a false positive, caused by a contaminated pork burrito. Sirius XM host Mike Gunzleman explains.

And, Arizona hasn’t conducted an execution in seven years, but when it does the state might turn to a method abandoned more than two decades ago: a gas chamber. Robert Dunham of the Death Penalty Information Center explains why they’re making the change.

Finally, a federal judge ruled employees at a hospital system in Houston, Texas could be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine after more than 100 employees filed suit last month. Their attorney Jared Woodfill explains their case against the mandate.