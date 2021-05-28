The Donlon Report: Biden’s $6 trillion budget proposal; The battle over ‘deplatforming’ in Florida

(NewsNation Now) — The White House released President Biden’s first budget, which includes $6 trillion in spending next year, making it the biggest budget since WWII. We take a look at the numbers with Mitch Roschelle, founder of Macro Trends Advisors.

And, the U.S. has fallen victim to another cyberattack at the hands of Russian hackers, after the U.S. Agency for International Development’s network was compromised during a sprawling global campaign last week. National Security Institute Founder Jamil Jaffer explains how federal workers fell victim to a phishing scam.

Governor Ron DeSantis is facing a lawsuit over a new bill aimed at cracking down on “social media censorship,” which allows any person to sue big tech companies for up to $100,000 and companies to face fines for de-platforming politicians.

But a lawsuit filed by Netchoice and an industry group say the group is actually an “extraordinary intervention by government in the free marketplace of ideas.” Actor Kevin Sorbo is here to talk about his own experience with being de-platformed.