The Donlon Report: Border crisis continues, ‘woke capitalism’ & troubling trend behind increase in teacher retirements

(The Donlon Report) — The crisis on the border continues as calls to finish the wall grow. Joe Donlon poses this question: When will we hear a plan from Vice President Harris?

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game moves to Coors Field in Denver, and Republicans set their sights on “Woke capitalism.” Who’s the target and should corporate America be worried? And Joe dissects the troubling trend behind rising teacher retirements and what can be done to support our educators.

Watch the full episode of “The Donlon Report” in the player above.