The Donlon Report: CDC’s latest mask guidelines, growing vaccine passport debate & a conversation with KY Congressman John Yarmuth

(The Donlon Report) – The CDC rolled out its latest mask guidelines Tuesday. Where can Americans drop the mask? Michael Shure, filling in for Joe, discusses on The Donlon Report.

Michael speaks with Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth (D-KY) about the DOJ investigation into the Louisville Police Department following the killing of Breonna Taylor. Plus, his take on the evolving Democratic party. And Patrick McEnroe, son of legendary tennis star John McEnroe, joins to discuss the growing vaccine passport debate in pro tennis.

Watch the full episode of The Donlon Report in the player above.