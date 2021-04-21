The Donlon Report: Chauvin found guilty on all charges, attorneys react to conviction & Pres. Biden’s remarks on trial verdict

(The Donlon Report) – A jury on Tuesday convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the May 25th death of George Floyd. Joe Donlon continues coverage on the conviction.

The jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The second-degree murder count, the most serious charge, carries up to 40 years in prison.

Watch the full episode of The Donlon Report in the player above.