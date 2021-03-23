The Donlon Report: Colorado supermarket shooting, spring break chaos in Miami & Sen. Todd Young talks escalating US-China tension

(The Donlon Report) – Joe Donlon brings you the latest on the supermarket shooting that happened in Boulder, Colorado on Monday.

The border crisis grows as President Biden weighs visit hope “at some point.” Senator Todd Young (R-IN) joins the border discussion and shares with you what he thinks about growing tension between the U.S., China and Russia.

Spring break gone wild in Miami as the SWAT team gets called in to help control the raucous party.

Watch the full episode of The Donlon Report in the video player above.