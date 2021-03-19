The Donlon Report: Comedian speaks out on cancel culture, arming teachers debate & Tiki Barber talks NFL concussion settlement

(The Donlon Report) – Joe Donlon takes a closer look at one comedian’s message on cancel culture. He also gets the other side of the debate on whether teachers should be allowed to carry guns at school following a proposal by a Texas lawmaker.

Former NFL star Tiki Barber joined The Donlon Report Thursday to discuss the league’s concussion settlement and the $100 billion TV deal it just landed.

Watch the full episode of The Donlon Report in the player above.