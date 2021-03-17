The Donlon Report: COVID confusion, border crisis & Rep. Claudia Tenney talks new intelligence on Russian meddling in 2020 Election

(The Donlon Report) – COVID confusion? Joe Donlon breaks down the mixed messaging on COVID-19 and shares some data that will give you something to think about. Mexico votes to legalize marijuana, all while the crisis at the U.S. border continues as child crossings surge.

Also, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-NY) joined The Donlon Report Tuesday night to discuss new intelligence on Russia and Iran meddling in the 2020 Election.

Watch the full episode of The Donlon Report in the player above.