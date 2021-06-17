The Donlon Report: Covid restrictions remain despite new CDC guidance; Will Trump get a book deal?

With droughts, wildfires and heat waves causing problems across the western U.S., residents are now bracing for potential power outages. Who’s to blame? Center for Industrial Progress founder Alex Epstein weighs in.

Plus, shutting down America caused problems at the start of the pandemic, and now we’re seeing some new bumps on the road to reopening. Dr. Lindsey Leininger of Dartmouth College explains why psychology is partly to blame.

And, the showdown between President Biden and President Putin ended with both leaders praising the progress made, but is that praise holding and can the U.S. trust the Russians to act on their word? Former state department Christian Whiton puts it in perspective.

Finally, former presidents always score a book deal, but that hasn’t been the case for Donald Trump so far. Presidential historian Doug Wead explains why the former president is facing some unique hurdles.