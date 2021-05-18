The Donlon Report: DA calls killing of Andrew Brown ‘tragic but justified;’ Iran’s influence in the Israel-Hamas conflict

(NewsNation Now) — A North Carolina district attorney described the police killing of Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City as “tragic but justified” Tuesday.

Police body camera video released for the first time shows what happened as sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Brown while serving him with an arrest warrant nearly a month ago. Former law enforcement officers Cheryl Dorsey and Ben Salerno weigh in on the ruling.

And, calls for a ceasefire are growing in Washington D.C. as rocket fire between Israel and Hamas continues in Gaza. What role does Iran play and how could the U.S. help end the conflict? Newsnation’s newest host and Middle East expert Leland Vittert gives a look at what’s happening behind the scenes.

Plus, Prince Harry is facing criticism from conservative media outlets after calling the First Amendment “bonkers,” but what did he really mean? Royal watcher Hilary Fordwich explains how his experience with his mother provides important context.

