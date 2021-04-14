The Donlon Report: Debate over transgender athletes, Minnesota unrest continues & US troops coming back home

(The Donlon Report) — Politics and sports are once again in the spotlight as the NCAA says it will consider pulling championship tournaments from states that ban transgender athletes from the playing field. Joe Donlon speaks with one female athlete suing the state of Connecticut over its policy allowing biological boys to compete in girls’ sports.

The fallout from the killing of Daunte Wright continues in Minnesota as the officer who killed Wright, Kim Potter resigns, along with the Brooklyn Center police chief. And President Biden says U.S. troops will fully withdraw from Afghanistan this year on a date Americans will never forget.

