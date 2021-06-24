The Donlon Report: Dozens still missing after building collapse in Florida; Russia and the U.K. clash at sea

A heartbreaking story continues to unfold Thursday after a building collapse in Surfside, Florida left at least one person dead and 99 unaccounted for. Witnesses, officials and experts describe the scene and weigh in on what the cause could be as rescue efforts continue.

And, Russia says it fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a ship from the U.K. for crossing into its waters. While the U.K. denies those claims, former Naval intelligence Officer John Jordan calls it the most serious military confrontation since the end of the Cold War.