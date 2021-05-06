The Donlon Report: Facebook upholds Trump ban, Cheney faces Republican criticism, birth rate drops in U.S.

(The Donlon Report) — Facebook’s oversight board voted to keep a ban on former president Donald Trump in place Wednesday after he was kicked off the platform due to comments he made leading up to the Capitol riot on January 4. What does this mean for the future of political speech and big tech?

Congresswoman Liz Cheney also doubled down on criticism of the former president Wednesday as leading Republicans call for her removal from a leadership position in the party. What does this mean for the future of the GOP?

Finally, the past year has seen a surprising drop in baby making in the U.S. and across the world. What could a falling birth rate could mean for the economy?

Watch the full episode of The Donlon Report in the player above.