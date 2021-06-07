The Donlon Report: How aid could combat illegal immigration; Scientist says genetic code suggests Covid came from a lab

As migrants continue to come to the U.S. in record numbers, President Joe Biden is calling for the nation to commit $4 billion in aid to some Latin American countries. Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX) outlines what the U.S. government can do at the border and beyond.

Plus, after a string of Russian cyber attacks against the United States, former ambassador to Belgium Howard Gutman takes a look at what role an escalating cyber war may play in next week’s summit between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Then, shootings and violent crime marred another weekend across America, including three dead at a Miami graduation party and eight shot in a drive-by Sunday morning in Chicago. Retired LAPD police sergeant Cheryl Dorsey explores what could be to blame.

And as the origins of COVID-19 remain unclear, the “lab leak” theory which argues it emerged from a lab in Wuhan, China is gaining steam. Atossa Therapeutics founder Dr. Steven Quay outlines the science which suggests the virus came from a lab.

Finally, “Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer weighs in on the reopening of Las Vegas as casinos are given the green light to re-open at 100-percent capacity this month.