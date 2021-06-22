The Donlon Report: How attitudes about gay players are changing in the NFL; What is ‘critical race theory?’

Bodycam video captured the scene as first responders held a 17-year-old girl’s hands and spoke with her to keep her from jumping off a Florida overpass on Father’s Day after her dad called 911.

And, former NFL linebacker Will Witherspoon looks at how attitudes about LGBT players have changed over the years, from when his former teammate Michael Sam was the first to ever come out in 2013 to Carl Nassib’s revelation in recent days.

Plus: it’s become the center of a nationwide debate – but what even is “critical race theory?” Political and social impact strategist Kristal Knight and Washington Examiner Editor-in-Chief Hugo Gurdon offer opposing views of what “critical race theory” means for schools.

Finally, a community group is pushing back against “Pacaso,” a digital startup which allows groups of people to buy a home together, similar to a timeshare, arguing it allows owners to avoid paying local taxes.