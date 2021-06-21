The Donlon Report: How Supreme Court ruling could change college sports; wealth tax debate continues

(NewsNation Now) — After the Supreme Court struck down the NCAA’s limits on education-related perks for student athletes and nearly 20 states passed laws allowing them to be paid, U.S Olympic sprinter Kellie Wells Brinkley looks at what that could mean for the future of college sports.

Plus, the officer who fatally shot 21-year-old Dreasjon Reed is filing suit against the NFL for libel after the league memorialized Reed alongside other individuals killed by police, after the shooting was ruled justified. Syndicated talk show host Tony Katz explains the case.

And, Senator Elizabeth Warren continues to call for a wealth tax on super-rich individuals like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Scott Shellady of Ag Optimus weighs in on the potential impact of such taxes.

Finally, A new headache is emerging in West Memphis, Tennessee, where the closure of the crumbling I-40 bridge diverted all traffic heading across the Mississippi and is causing major traffic jams. Mayor Marco McClendon outlines the impact it’s having on the local economy.