The Donlon Report: Journalist Matt Taibbi on masks mandates, people avoiding vaccines

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Award-winning author and journalist Matt Taibbi says some of the returning mask mandates, in many cases, don’t make a lot of sense.

He says the new mandates or suggestions are largely based on the same honor system as the vaccine.

“I’m vaccinated. I think the problem that I see with this return to a mandate is: who exactly are they thinking about protecting with these new mandates? If the people who are vaccinated are vaccinated, the worse they’re going to get are mild symptoms, probably. And then people who are not vaccinated, they’ve already made a significant choice to not get the vaccine,” said Taibbi. “So, if the idea is to protect them, I don’t really understand what the idea is here.”

Taibbi says some of the new mask requirements have become an “incoherent and off-putting strategy.”

“I think, ultimately, this issue has gotten so politicized. It’s become much more about virtue signaling and sides-taking as it is about real medicine and real public policy. I think at this point, it feels to me like we’re at a point now we all know where we are,” said Taibbi. “And it’s up to us. We’ve made the decision: either get the vaccine or you wear the mask. And if you don’t, then it’s on you…as selfish as that sounds.”

Watch the full interview with Taibbi in the player above.

Matt Taibbi’s Substack “TK News” can be found here. He is also the host of the podcast “Useful Idiots.”

