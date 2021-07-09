The Donlon Report: Masks for kids and billionaires in space

First up Dr. Jonathan Baktari and Jennifer Bohr-Cuevas discuss the CDC’s recommendation that students wear masks this fall. Then astronaut Jose Hernandez talks about Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson and their upcoming space flights. And Leland Vittert discusses what happened moments after a 6-year-old was kidnapped in broad daylight. China expert Gordon Chang explains why some progressives are upset at the White House’s increasingly tough stance on China. Plus Washington Post food editor G. Daniela Galarza talks about a word in the food world that’s lost its meaning.

