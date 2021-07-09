First up Dr. Jonathan Baktari and Jennifer Bohr-Cuevas discuss the CDC’s recommendation that students wear masks this fall. Then astronaut Jose Hernandez talks about Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson and their upcoming space flights. And Leland Vittert discusses what happened moments after a 6-year-old was kidnapped in broad daylight. China expert Gordon Chang explains why some progressives are upset at the White House’s increasingly tough stance on China. Plus Washington Post food editor G. Daniela Galarza talks about a word in the food world that’s lost its meaning.
Watch “The Donlon Report” weeknights at 7/6c on NewsNation.
Latest News
- Rapper Juvenile reworks his hit ‘Back That Thang Up’ to reduce vaccine hesitancy
- The Donlon Report: Masks for kids and billionaires in space
- Delta variant dominant strain in US, number of cases quickly rising
- Cat from collapsed building found alive, returned to family
- ‘Buffalo chicken doughscuits’: Minnesota State Fair teases strange new foods for 2021