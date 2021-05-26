The Donlon Report: Mass shooting in San Jose, U.S. pushes for new investigation into origins of COVID-19

At least eight people are dead in San Jose after a transportation authority employee opened fire at a public transit rail yard. As the latest tragedy sparks familiar debates over guns and mental health, we speak with Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the Parkland school shooting back in 2018.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott is looking to ban the defunding of police while also allowing citizens to carry handguns without licenses or training. Sheriff Michael Griffis of Ector County, Texas weighs in on whether that combo is the right move in his state.

And, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the Mideast this week after meetings with both Israeli and Palestinian leaders in the region, we hear from Mudar Zahran, Secretary General of the Jordanian Coalition.

Plus, more than a year into a pandemic that has claimed at least 3.5 million lives worldwide, we still don’t know the precise origin of COVID-19. Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, lays out the latest theories on its origins.

You can watch the full episode of The Donlon Report in the player above