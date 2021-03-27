The Donlon Report: Pay-per-mile tax debate, restaurant owner surcharging non-mask wearing customers & Pres. Biden’s ‘New Deal’ policy

(The Donlon Report) – Are you willing to pay a tax on each mile you drive to cover repairs to the nation’s roads? Joe Donlon debates it.
A restaurant in Texas says despite no state mandate, customers must wear a mask or pay a hefty surcharge. The owner joins The Donlon Report live Friday night. And President Biden is reportedly considering a “New Deal” type of policy that could potentially change the country forever…without the help of Republicans.
Watch the full episode of The Donlon Report in the video player above.
Watch “The Donlon Report” weeknights at 7/6c on NewsNation.