The Donlon Report: Pipeline hack reveals vulnerabilities, NBC cancels Golden Globes and Israel-Palestine conflict heats up

(NewsNation Now) — Drivers rushing to gas stations on the East Coast are causing a “supply crunch” after this week’s cyberattack shut down the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies nearly half the fuel used in the region. Cybersecurity expert Dr. Eric Cole says these kinds of cyberattacks are here to stay.

Also, tensions are high in the Mideast after Hamas fired hundreds of rockets into Israel this week, according to Israeli Defense Forces, while local groups say airstrikes unleashed by Israel killed at least 30 Palestinians including 10 civilians and 9 children. Senior middle east correspondent Mohammad Al-Kassim explains why things are escalating now.

After a farmer reported finding five young migrant girls abandoned, hungry and crying at his farm near the Rio Grande in Texas, retired Homeland Security investigations agent and author Victor Avila gives an update on what he saw during a recent trip to the border.

NBC pulled the plug on the Golden Globes this week after it was revealed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the awards, has no Black members. Entertainment industry expert Seth Schachner explains what comes next.

Plus, school boards entered a new spotlight over the past year as the coronavirus sparked partisan debates over how and when to reopen schools safely. Paul Vallas, who ran the school districts in Chicago and Philadelphia, weighs in on whether school boards are becoming more political.

Finally, for vacationers looking for a little rest and relaxation, the prick of a vaccine needle and price of admission is a small one to pay before cruises resume starting in July. Hornblower Group CEO Kevin Rabbit shares how his steamboat company is handling the “vax pass” debate.