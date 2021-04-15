The Donlon Report: Police reform debate, ending America’s longest war & US-Iran nuclear negotiations

(The Donlon Report) — Violent protests and more questions on police reform after the killing of Daunte Wright. What needs to be done as officers also put their lives on the line? Joe Donlon talks police reform.

And President Biden touts the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan – which would put an end to America’s longest war – while Iran’s leader says the latest proposal during nuclear negotiations are “not worth looking at.” What is the administration’s next move?

Watch the full episode of The Donlon Report in the player above.