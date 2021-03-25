The Donlon Report: Politico’s Daniel Lippman reviews Pres. Biden’s first press conference

(The Donlon Report) — President Joe Biden held his first press conference 65 days into his administration. Topics covered included immigration, filibuster reform, and foreign policy. He also laid out a new coronavirus vaccine goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office.

Politico reporter Daniel Lippman joined The Donlon Report to share his view on Biden’s first news conference and what questions he still has of the president.

