The Donlon Report: Pres. Biden’s first address to Congress, MIT study challenges indoor social distancing & feds raid Giuliani’s NY home

(The Donlon Report) – President Biden will give his first address to Congress Wednesday as he rolls out a new $1.8 trillion proposal, the American Families Plan. Joe Donlon dissects.

After the CDC said vaccinated people can now remove masks outdoors, MIT scientists say the risk of getting COVID-19 inside may extend to 60 feet even with masks on. Joe talks to the man behind the report. And the man who was once called “America’s Mayor,” Rudy Giuliani, has his New York home raided by the feds. Did he break the law in his dealings with Ukraine?

