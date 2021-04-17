The Donlon Report: Prosecuting police, debate on how to return to normal & no surge in COVID cases despite Texas dumping mask mandate

(The Donlon Report) – The officer in the Daunte Wright shooting has been charged with manslaughter; the officer who shot a Capitol rioter cleared. Joe Donlon talks timelines and prosecuting police.

A congressman calls for answers from the nation’s COVID doctor on returning to normal. Joe speaks with another lawmaker and asks for a second opinion. And, Texas dumped its mask mandate a month ago and no surge in cases since. Can the Lone Star State kick up its boots in this pandemic?

