The Donlon Report: Rep. Henry Cuellar reacts to the first media visit to a migrant teen facility

(The Donlon Report) — A delegation of White House officials and members of Congress visited a border facility Wednesday after the Biden administration received scrutiny over the lack of media access. In recent days, images were released of facilities crowded with migrant teenagers.

Texas Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar released some of those images. He joined The Donlon Report to discuss the first media visit to a migrant teen facility and the Biden administration’s border policies.

