The Donlon Report: Stimulus check rollout and conversation with former Obama communications director Jennifer Palmieri

In his first 50 days, President Joe Biden has his first major piece of legislation under his belt – the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package called the “American Rescue Plan.”

Democrats passed the bill without any Republican support in a process that gave us an early peek at how this new dynamic in Washington could play out with Democrats controlling the House, Senate and the White House. Former White House Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri joined Joe Donlon Thursday to discuss what lies ahead.

Watch the full episode of The Donlon Report in the player above.