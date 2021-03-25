The Donlon Report: Teachers disagree with new social distancing guidelines, father of mass shooting victim pushes for gun control & a conversation with Rep. Henry Cuellar

(The Donlon Report) – The World Health Organization and CDC both say 3 feet of social distancing is good enough in schools. Joe Donlon talks with a teacher who disagrees.
The father of a mass shooting victim is making a push for gun control now with the Democrats controlling the House, Senate and White House. And Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-TX), the Democrat breaking ranks with President Biden on the border crisis, joins The Donlon Report Wednesday night.
Watch the full episode of The Donlon Report in the player above.
Watch “The Donlon Report” weeknights at 7/6c on NewsNation.