The Donlon Report: Teachers disagree with new social distancing guidelines, father of mass shooting victim pushes for gun control & a conversation with Rep. Henry Cuellar

(The Donlon Report) – The World Health Organization and CDC both say 3 feet of social distancing is good enough in schools. Joe Donlon talks with a teacher who disagrees.

The father of a mass shooting victim is making a push for gun control now with the Democrats controlling the House, Senate and White House. And Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-TX), the Democrat breaking ranks with President Biden on the border crisis, joins The Donlon Report Wednesday night.

Watch the full episode of The Donlon Report in the player above.