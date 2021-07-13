The Donlon Report: Texas walkout, invasive goldfish, and paying workers more

Texas State Rep. Alex Dominguez joins The Donlon report to explain why he and other Democrats fled the state for D.C. and what will happen next. Plus, some business owners say they still can’t hire enough employees. Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price says workers are realizing they have power to demand more. Giant goldfish are taking over Minnesota lakes. They might look funny, but Fish Health Supervisor at Minnesota Dept of Natural Resources Isaiah Tolo explains the real problems they’re causing. Plus, unruly passengers are disrupting flights this summer. Airsafe media founder Todd Curtis says it’s up to other passengers to say something. And finally, Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports tells us if Team USA is in trouble on the basketball court in Tokyo.

