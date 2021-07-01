The Donlon Report: Trump Organization charged with tax scheme; Families pray as hope fades in condo collapse

The Donlon Report
Posted: | Updated:

The Manhattan DA appears to have a “strong” case against the Trump Organization and its CFO, but former federal prosecutor Pat Brady says it doesn’t appear to pose a threat – legally or politically – to former president Trump.

And in Surfside, Florida, community activist Joseph Waks is one of many on the ground praying and caring for the families of those lost in the collapse as hopes of finding any survivors fades.

This and more on today’s episode of “The Donlon Report.”

Watch “The Donlon Report” weeknights at 7/6c on NewsNation.

