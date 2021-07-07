The Donlon Report: Trump sues social media companies, Haiti’s president killed, and violence against police

A new poll says about 20% of Americans won’t take the COVID-19 vaccine. Immunology Professor John Moore explains what that means for the pandemic in this country. Legal analysts view Trump’s lawsuit against social media companies as a longshot, but Socialflow CEO Jim Anderson thinks there’s another reason behind it. Former Boston police superintendent-in-chief Daniel Linskey weighs in on violence against police officers nationwide. Former NFL star Ricky Williams was suspended multiple times for marijuana use, and compares the current climate around marijuana to his playing days. And attorney Cris Feldman tells us how his clients sued a neighboring business with a comic book.

