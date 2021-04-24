The Donlon Report: TV producer fired for speaking openly about former network, Caitlyn Jenner announces run for California governor & what’s next for SpaceX

(The Donlon Report) – The media, messaging, and how Americans consume it – can we spot fake news in the spin zone? Joe Donlon speaks with one TV producer who lost his job because he had enough.

It’s official. Former reality star and Olympian Caitlyn Jenner is running for governor of California. Joe looks at her chances. And it was another successful launch for SpaceX, but CEO Elon Musk says it’s just the beginning.

Watch the full episode of The Donlon Report in the player above.