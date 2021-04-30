The Donlon Report: Vaccine safety, possible gas shortage & one-on-one with Andrew Giuliani after feds raid father’s home office

(The Donlon Report) – The missed opportunity, according to some, during Wednesday night’s joint address to Congress to show American leadership and inspire confidence in the safety of vaccines. Joe discusses.

Joe also speaks with Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew about the FBI raid of his father’s New York office and home. How worried should “America’s Mayor” be? And you’ve heard of pain at the pump, but it could be more like empty pump this summer. What you need to know about this summer’s possible gas shortage on The Donlon Report.

