The Donlon Report: What comes next after the Biden-Putin summit; San Francisco’s shoplifting surge

(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin characterized their much-anticipated meeting Wednesday as “efficient” and “constructive,” tackling a wide range of topics from cyber warfare to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Chad Sweet, former chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security, puts the meeting in perspective.

And, the pandemic has proved to be a boon for the housing market, but as prices continue to climb, a new report says the country needs to add millions of new homes. One potential answer: Amazon. The tech giant’s head of community development Catherine Buell shares how the company plans to pitch in.

Plus, shoplifting has become a growing issue at chain drug stores in the San Francisco, California area, where Walgreens says they are seeing four times as much theft as the national average. Some blame the rise on a 2014 law which counts nonviolent theft as a misdemeanor.

We look at why things are changing with Dr. Gail Saltz, author of “How Can I Help.”