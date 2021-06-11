The Donlon Report: Wildfires rage as west faces severe droughts; High stakes of the Biden-Putin meeting

As wildfires rage from Arizona to Utah, severe drought conditions across the country could make it much worse. An official from California’s Bureau of Reclamation shares how they’re dealing with water shortage emergencies across the state.

Plus, secret subpoenas of Democratic congressmen and the press now have two Trump-era attorney generals under scrutiny for what officials say may have been an unprecedented use of the Department of Justice to investigate political rivals. NewsNation’s Joe Khalil has the latest.

And the head of a company which combats unemployment fraud told Axios as much as $400 billion, or around half of the extra cash set aside to help unemployed Americans during the pandemic, might have been stolen by fraudsters. Thomas Schatz of Citizens Against Government Waste weighs in on the issue.

Finally, President Biden is making his rounds around Europe during the annual G7 summit, but an in-person meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely be the most consequential part of his trip abroad. NewsNation’s Leland Vittert discusses what’s at stake.