Ukrainian politician to America: ‘Please bend the rules’

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Ukraine is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and, thus, not eligible for their military intervention. One Ukrainian parliament member, however, says it’s time we abandon script.

“We are super grateful for everything but please bend the rules so that Ukraine will stand,” Kira Rudik pleaded Wednesday night on “The Donlon Report.”

“Stand” is what the Ukrainians have managed to do thus far as they’ve slowed down the Russian offensive seven days into their invasion.

Whether they will be able to stand, still, is another question as attacks have only gotten worse: Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been killed and wounded. There are now more than 874,000 refugees seeking safety in nearby countries, according to the United Nations.

Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said Russian armed forces captured the Black Sea port city of Kherson, and after that, a powerful rocket strike near a Kyiv rail station cut off central heating supply to parts of the Ukrainian capital amid freezing winter temperatures.

While the U.S. and the free world have committed to sending resources to Ukraine and halting Russia’s financial capabilities through sanctions, Rudik is among many who thing more can and should be done.

“Are we just going to sit there and watch that happen?” Ambassador John Bolton asked on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Donlon Report.” “A Russian invasion of Ukraine, even though they’re not a NATO member, directly affects us.”

Some who believe the west should do more point to the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurance that was signed Dec, 5, 1994. Ukraine gave up their nuclear weapons in exchange for peace of mind that they would be safe from any attack.

The agreement states the world’s powers had to “respect the independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine” and were obligated “to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Ukraine.”

So what’s stopping Ukraine, in this moment, from receiving that help? A technicality: The agreement was an assurance, not a security guarantee — a line Rudik feels is more than necessary to cross.

“NATO allies and everybody else who signed their memorandum to protect us when we gave up our nuclear weapons, are now saying, ‘Oh, we have some new rules, we have paperwork that we need to go through,’” she told Donlon in frustration. “Putin does not play by the rules … he’s just looking at it and laughing.”

And Rudik is not wrong. Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 was in violation of the Budapest Agreement. The result was U.S.-imposed sanctions, with Europe staying open to Putin for business.

As well as being a member of parliament, Rudik is the leader of the political party, Voice, and is answering Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s call to bear arms, electing to stay and fight with her countrymen.

But she is not delusional about what she is up against, just patient.

“Putin’s army is one of the strongest armies in the world. We know exactly and realistically what we are up against,” she says.

So the current game plan, she says, is to wait.

“The plan is just to win time: Time for ourselves to get ready and to prepare better, time for the sanctions to start actually working and creating destabilization in Russia and time for us pushing our allies to finally get us the no fly zone over the Western Ukraine, over the Eastern Ukraine … everywhere.”