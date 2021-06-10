The Donlon Report: Video of officers’ shooting shows dangers faced by police; Visiting the start of the migrant journey

Dramatic bodycam video of two Chicago officers shot at point-blank range by a suspect shows the daily dangers faced by police.

Also, reporter Michael Shure visits Central America to learn why many residents are making the long journey north to the U.S.

Finally, Dr. Anthony Fauci is facing criticism from Republican lawmakers who are asking Facebook to hand over communications between the doctor and founder Mark Zuckerberg. A doctor gives a second opinion of whether their criticism is fair.