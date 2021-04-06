What is going to happen to Trump’s border wall? A bipartisan solution could bring it back

(The Donlon Report) — The crisis on the border continues to grow as one question still lingers: what is going to happen to former President Donald Trump’s border wall?

The wall at the U.S.-Mexico border has become a point of contention ever since Trump proposed it. But could the Biden administration find a bipartisan solution, potentially within his new infrastructure plan?

Sheriff Eusevio Salinas of Zavala County, Texas answers the question, “should we reconsider finishing the border wall?”

