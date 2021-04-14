When will humans set foot on Mars? Theoretical physicist Michio Kaku explains

(The Donlon Report) —The first flight for NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter to Mars has been postponed yet again.

Originally scheduled to lift off for the first time Sunday, NASA’s Jet Propulsion lab now says the new date for the historic flight will be sometime next week. The agency says the craft is in need of a software update which was discovered during a high-speed spin test of the helicopter’s rotors last week.

“The Ingenuity #MarsHelicopter continues to be healthy, and work progresses towards its first flight on Mars,” NASA said in a tweet Monday. “A detailed timeline for rescheduling is still in process.”

So what’s next for NASA? What does the mission mean and how could this impact our lives?

