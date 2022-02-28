CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Five days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and there’s been over 300 civilian deaths, 500,000 evacuees and sanctions from most of the free world.

But while most are reluctant to engage with the former Soviet state, one couple says it’s imperative the U.S. keep lines of communication open.

Their son, Trevor Reed, has been held prisoner there since 2019.

Reed is a former Marine who was was convicted in July 2020 and sentenced to 9 years in prison for allegedly endangering the life and health of Russian police officers in an altercation. The Reeds deny all allegations against him.

In an appearance on “The Donlon Report,” Reed’s parents, Joey and Paula Reed, said the war in Ukraine has impeded their progress.

“We thought that we were making headway trying to make negotiations, but now that this has occurred, it’s put Trevor on the back burner,” Paula Reed said.

Reports of poor treatment and sickness have continuously emerged throughout his incarceration, which he protested with a six-day hunger strike in 2021 despite the Mordovia branch of the Russian Federal Penitentiary denying the claims.

Reed’s father has said they’ve tried to send several items to Trevor, including 13 books, but don’t know if they got to him. Similarly, they have not received anything either.

The family hopes Moscow and Washington, D.C. continue dialogue, which is the only hope of seeing their son before his sentence expires.

“Our understanding is during the entire Cold War, even during the Cuban Missile Crisis, we still had channels of communication open between our countries. We think that’s important,” said Joey Reed.

Trevor Reed is one of at least two dozen Americans being held wrongfully in foreign jails.

In the letter signed by members of their families in October of 2021, they told Biden they questioned his administration’s commitment to bringing their loved ones home, stating he seemed to be “bogged down in burdensome processes or policy debates.” While they were initially optimistic following a February call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, they have not met with Biden or with his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, since.

Both last year’s letter and the Reeds’ sentiments reflects the growing concerns within the hostage community that the Biden administration’s foreign policy agenda does not prioritize the release of hostages and has been short on high-profile detainee and hostages releases in comparison to President Donald Trump, who made it an area of keen interest.

It’s an item that both Joey and Paula Reed would like to see touched on in Tuesday’s State of the Union Address.

“We’d like to hear the President say they’re leaving a channel of communications open with the Russians, just like we did throughout the Cold War,” Mr. Reed said. “not only for our son, and for other reasons, but for major reasons, like preventing a nuclear war.”

As far as an update on their son, the Reed’s say at one point Trevor had exposure to another prisoner with tuberculosis and wasn’t being tested. And in terms of communication: “We have no idea. We haven’t had anyone in communication with him for about three weeks now.”

For now the Reeds’ hopes are high and they believe the U.S. embassy will prevail. Until then, Joey Reed says what’s happening on the world stage is proof that the Russians are probably lying about his son, too.

“For a month now every day every Russian official said that they were never going to invade Ukraine. This is an example of what the Russians say and what is true.”