Biden puts focus on battleground states with new leadership team

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden is bolstering his reelection campaign effort, adding a new leadership team that will oversee operations in seven key states.

The Biden campaign hired veteran Democratic strategist Dan Kanninen as its battleground states director alongside Lauren Brainerd and Josh Marcus-Blank, who will serve as deputy director and communications director, respectively.

Kanninen worked on Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns and is CEO of the Democratic consulting firm Arc Initiatives. He said Thursday on “The Hill on NewsNation” the campaign seeks to appeal to voters by telling them about “Biden’s record of accomplishments.”

“We have policies helping all Americans,” Kanninen said. “Look at the president this last week going on two trips … talking about the choice between democracy and protecting core freedoms, versus Trump talking about I’m a dictator, and I’m taking away your freedoms as fast as he can.”

The team will oversee operations in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Biden is trailing former President Donald Trump in polling in all but Pennsylvania, according to Decision Desk HQ/The Hill.

Kanninen isn’t worried.

“At this point, the head-to-head stuff is not really instructive, particularly because most voters that we need to win over in this election and mobilize and persuade aren’t paying attention yet,” Kanninen said. “When the choice is Trump and Biden and it’s about protecting core bedrock freedoms to choose economic freedoms, opportunity, certainly the right to vote in a democracy, the president’s record and vision and message versus Trump’s will resonate in those states.”