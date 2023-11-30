Biden should discuss Hamas hostages daily: Sen. Rick Scott

(NewsNation) — Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott has been one of Israel’s strong congressional supporters during the war.

He commended the administration for its part in getting two Americans held hostage in Gaza freed, but he wants to see more action from President Joe Biden.

He told Washington correspondent and “The Hill” moderator Blake Burman that Biden should be discussing his efforts to free hostages daily.

“We need to start talking about this stuff more,” Scott said.

Biden administration officials say they’re working day and night to bring these hostages home. Hostage families in D.C. are meeting with officials like National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, as well as members of Congress, to ask why more Americans haven’t been released.

Of the less than 10 Americans White House officials say are still unaccounted for, most are adult men and therefore don’t qualify for release under recent hostage release negotiations, which prioritize women and children.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer contributed to this report.