Rep. Bob Good: GOP ‘on the verge’ of exposing Biden scandal

(NewsNation) — A House Republican who has been pushing for an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden says GOP lawmakers are “on the verge” of exposing “the biggest political scandal in the history of the country.”

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., commended the decision by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to greenlight the impeachment inquiry, which will be led by Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer, R-Ky.

“The speaker is doing the right thing,” Good said Tuesday on “The Hill on NewsNation.”

Some House Republicans have been pushing McCarthy for months to give the go-ahead on an impeachment inquiry that will investigate alleged bribery and corruption by the Biden family.

McCarthy has repeatedly said that he will not pursue impeachment for “political purposes,” instead arguing that it is a “natural step forward” following a stream of information released by House GOP investigators over the summer about the Biden family’s foreign business dealings.

The White House called the impeachment inquiry “extreme politics at its worst,” while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Tuesday it is an “illegitimate” investigation.

Meanwhile, moderate members of McCarthy’s conference questioned whether there was enough evidence to launch an inquiry and considered the chance any impeachment effort could backfire politically.

Good argues the inquiry will give House Republicans more subpoena power to access records they haven’t been able to obtain.

“It appears to me we are on the verge of the biggest political scandal in the history of the country,” he said. “This impeachment inquiry will give the opportunity to investigate this more thoroughly and bring it to the American people.”

NewsNation digital producer Devan Markham contributed to this report.