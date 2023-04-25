China won’t broker Israel-Palestine peace: Michael Herzog

(NewsNation) — Israel’s ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog told “The Hill on NewsNation” that he doesn’t think China will broker peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

If peace negotiations do arise, Herzog said that the United States will probably be involved to mediate.

“It’s a political initiative,” Herzog told “The Hill.” “I’ve been part of peace negotiations with the Palestinians for over 20 years, it was always the United States, and I still want to continue to be.”

As Israel celebrates its 75th Independence Day anniversary this week, several American political leaders are visiting to show their solidarity. This comes at a time of some tension in the relationship because of the nation’s judicial reform proposal.

Herzog said that Israel is having an internal debate about the separation of powers.

“We are celebrating our 75th anniversary, and there is cause for celebration but we’ve never had this serious of a debate about separation of powers,” Herzog said.

“I think there is strong support in Israel for reform. There is a strong debate about what kind of reform we need. But I am hopeful, and I am confident, knowing our society that we’ll ultimately find the right balance,” Herzog said.