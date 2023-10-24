Youngkin ‘focused on Virginia’ as GOP eyes control of legislature

FILE – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony at a grocery store June 21, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin is set to issue a third round of endorsements in Virginia legislative races, backing 19 more Republican candidates, including six who are in contested primaries. Among those set to receive the governor’s backing Thursday, May 18, 2023 are Emily Brewer and Tara Durant, both members of the House of Delegates facing spirited challenges for the GOP nomination in state Senate races.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

(NewsNation) — Election Day is approaching in Virginia, where voters will determine the political landscape of that state and potentially the future of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a rising star within the Republican Party.

Last week, he held a retreat with some of his longtime supporters, and there are calls for the governor to run for president.

Youngkin, elected governor in 2021, indicated to NewsNation he has no such plans.

“I’m focused on Virginia, and I think I’ve been really clear about that,” he said Tuesday on “The Hill on NewsNation.” “It’s part of the reason I’ve been in Rockingham County Fair and not the Iowa State Fair.”

Youngkin has been campaigning for Republicans across the state as the GOP eyes full control of the Virginia General Assembly. Every seat is up for grabs in the Republican-controlled House and Democratic-controlled Senate.

A trifecta could give the GOP immense power in a state that can often be looked at as a bellwether for the rest of the country.

“This is a really important race not just for Virginia, but I think to demonstrate to the nation that a state that was completely controlled by Democrats just 24 months ago can in fact completely change direction,” Youngkin said. “I think it’s a litmus test on our record, and I do believe that by definition the results that we’ve generated are on the ballot.”

The Republican governor touted achievement in job growth, education, law enforcement and tax breaks.

“It’s a record that I’m happy to put to the voters,” Youngkin said, “and I’m just asking them to give me a team that can work with me, not against me, and we’ll get even more work done.”