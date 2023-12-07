GOP debate was about ‘specific questions’: NewsNation’s Vargas

Watch the full fourth Republican presidential debate only on NewsNation . View our Voter Guide to find all the information you need to make an informed choice at the polls. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder and download our app to get fact-based, unbiased news for all America.

(NewsNation) — NewsNation hosted the fourth Republican presidential primary debate, one that moderator Elizabeth Vargas says featured “specific questions” meant to have the candidates “debate each other.”

“That’s what a debate is for — candidates to really talk about the differences in their own policies,” Vargas said Thursday on “The Hill” while recapping the debate.

On the stage Wednesday night were four candidates: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

They were asked about their electability, the economy and the border, among a number of other issues.

The moderators sought to “pin them down” on where they stand.

“I had a whole series of questions on the southern border, the crisis on the border, because they’ve all talked super tough on this, but it’s not clear how realistic a lot of what they’re proposing actually is,” Vargas said.