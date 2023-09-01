GOP Rep. Good: Biden ‘ought to be impeached’ over border crisis

(NewsNation) — As the House is scheduled to return after its summer recess, one of the first things on the agenda for some House Republicans is an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has so far avoided committing to an impeachment vote or offering a timeline for possible action on an inquiry that has ignited a debate within the GOP ranks.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon from Nebraska has expressed waning support for an inquiry, saying, “We should have some clear evidence of a high crime or misdemeanor, not just assuming there may be one. I think we need to have more concrete evidence to go down that path.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. R-Ga., has a different point of view. She says that she will not even vote for Congress to proceed with spending measures unless she has assurances that impeachment proceedings are underway.

Some House Republicans are eager to go after Biden over claims of financial misconduct involving his son Hunter.

Republican Virginia Rep. Bob Good argued it is the migrant crisis at the border that “ought” to get Biden impeached.

“Because of the border invasion that’s been facilitated by this president on purpose, willfully, intentionally, the president ought to be impeached for that,” he said during an appearance on “The Hill on NewsNation.”

“He’s violating his oath of office to protect the United States,” Good asserted.

Good suggested Biden was complicit in allowing illegal immigration and drug trafficking to escalate at the southern border.

“How do we let a president continue the policies that he’s undertaking where he stopped border security, on purpose,” Good said. “He intentionally seized border security and surrendered control of our border to the Mexican crime cartels.”

When pressed about whether Biden “intentionally” desired these outcomes, Good replied, “I don’t think he’s that incompetent. You might argue that he’s incompetent, so I think he knows what he’s doing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.