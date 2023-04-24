Pence: Alleged suppression of Hunter Biden laptop story is a ‘disgrace’

(NewsNation) — Former Vice President Mike Pence condemned the alleged impression of the Hunter Biden laptop story as a “disgrace”, in an interview with “The Hill on NewsNation” Monday.

“I think the fact that the Hunter Biden laptop story was suppressed by major arteries of the media and big tech, going into the 2020 election was a disgrace,” Pence told NewsNation’s Leland Vittert.

An ex-CIA official recently told Congress that Secretary of State Antony Blinken, formerly one of the Biden campaign’s senior advisors, was a driving force behind a letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials claiming the Hunter Biden laptop story was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Now, congressional testimony from Michael Morell, a former deputy director of the CIA, allegedly revealed Blinken’s reported involvement. Pence isn’t surprised by the testimony.

“How hard would it have been for Joe Biden to pick up the phone and say to Hunter, ‘Did you leave your laptop, you know, at the pawn shop?’” Pence said, later adding: “It’s something we’ve got to get to the bottom of, we’ve got to get real answers to. I expect the new House majority is going to look into this matter thoroughly.”

Republicans have long argued that a 2020 New York Post article about Hunter Biden that included allegations related to emails reportedly found on his laptop involving his foreign business dealings was suppressed in the weeks before the presidential election for political purposes.

During the interview, Pence would not answer whether he thinks Blinken should resign or be terminated over the news.

Pence simply replied: “I think he ought to answer questions about his role here.”

Pence believes the alleged story suppression and Joe Biden’s behavior towards it is “the kind of thing that the American people have had enough of in politics.”

Pence’s comments come as President Joe Biden is expected to potentially announce his 2024 reelection bid as early as this week.

The White House has long stressed that Joe Biden has not been involved in investigations into his son.

NewsNation reached out to Hunter Biden’s legal team for comment last week, but received no response.

You can watch the full interview with Pence here.